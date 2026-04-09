Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 3:08pm

Williams (thumb) is available for Thursday's game versus Washington.

No surprise here, as Williams is overcoming a probable tag with a sprained left thumb. The sixth-year forward put up a season-high 20 points in Tuesday's win over the Wizards, so he'll be looking to build on that success in Thursday's rematch.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
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