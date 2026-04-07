Patrick Williams News: Available Tuesday
Williams (thumb) is available for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Williams is shedding a probable designation with a thumb injury. He's scored in single digits is six consecutive games, which makes him a mostly unappealing fantasy option Tuesday.
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