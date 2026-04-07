Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 3:06pm

Williams (thumb) is available for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Williams is shedding a probable designation with a thumb injury. He's scored in single digits is six consecutive games, which makes him a mostly unappealing fantasy option Tuesday.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
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