Patrick Williams News: Available versus Mavericks

Williams (thumb) will play in Sunday's game against Dallas.

The thumb sprain isn't anything new, although it hasn't kept Williams off the floor. He got the start in Thursday's 119-108 win over Washington before moving back to the bench in Friday's 127-103 loss to Orlando. With one more game left on the schedule before Chicago calls it a season, Williams has the chance to put together a strong scoring effort versus a Mavericks squad that hasn't shined defensively throughout the campaign.