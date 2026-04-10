Patrick Williams News: Available versus Orlando
Williams (thumb) is listed as available for Friday's game against Orlando.
Williams appeared on the injury report because of a thumb injury. However, he is cleared to suit up for Friday's clash with Orlando. The 24-year-old has played well in the last two games, most recently finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Thursday's 119-108 win over Washington.
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