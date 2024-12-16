Fantasy Basketball
Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams News: Back in starting lineup

RotoWire Staff

December 16, 2024

Williams will start Monday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Following a 10-game absence, Williams returned to action Friday against the Hornets but played off the bench for the first time this season and saw only 14 minutes. However, with Zach LaVine (back) out Monday, Williams will get tossed back into an expanded role. As a starter this season (15 games), Williams has averaged 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.7 minutes per game.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls

