Patrick Williams News: Cleared to play Monday

Williams (quadriceps) is available for Monday's game against the Pacers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Williams missed the Bulls' last nine games due to right quadriceps tendinosis. He has progressed enough in his recovery to return Monday, though Johnson notes that Williams will likely operate under a minutes restriction. Williams has played in 45 games (35 starts) this season and is averaging 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 26.2 minutes per game.