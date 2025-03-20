Patrick Williams News: Cleared to play Thursday

Williams (quadricep) is available for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Williams missed nine straight games coming out of the All-Star break due to right quadricep tendinosis, but he's suited up in each of the Bulls' last five games, averaging 6.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.4 minutes per contest. Chicago initially listed Williams as probable for the second leg of its back-to-back set, but the forward will get the green light to suit up Thursday following an 18-minute outing in Wednesday's 127-121 loss to the Suns.