Patrick Williams News: Double-doubles in loss

Williams closed with 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-113 loss to Cleveland.

Williams recorded a season-high 10 boards for his first double-double of the campaign and matched his season-best mark of three assists. He's been solid in six November outings, posting averages of 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.