Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Enters starting lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 3:43pm

Williams is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Bulls are missing most of their key starters Tuesday, opening up an opportunity for Williams to crack the first unit. It'll be the 2020 first-rounder's first start since Jan. 25, and Williams has averaged 7.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals in 26.2 minutes through his last 14 games as a starter.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
