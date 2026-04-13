Patrick Williams News: Fills box score in finale
Williams totaled 13 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 loss to Dallas.
The 2020 first-rounder finished up another pretty disappointing campaign for the Bulls. Williams averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 72 games (six starts) this season, shooting a career-low 37.2 percent from the field. Williams is under contract for 2026-27 and appears ticketed for a reserve role on the wing once more.
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