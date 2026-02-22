Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Williams (hand) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Williams was on the injury report due to a left hand injury, but he will be able to play through it Sunday. Over his last five appearances, Williams holds averages of 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.2 minutes per contest.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
35 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
46 days ago