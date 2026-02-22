Patrick Williams News: Good to go
Williams (hand) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
Williams was on the injury report due to a left hand injury, but he will be able to play through it Sunday. Over his last five appearances, Williams holds averages of 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.2 minutes per contest.
