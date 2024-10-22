Patrick Williams News: Good to go for Wednesday

Williams (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans.

Williams left Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers due to an ankle injury, but he returned to practice Monday and is good to go for the regular-season opener. The fifth-year forward has struggled to stay healthy, but when available, he has been a consistent part of Chicago's rotation, playing at least 27 minutes per game in three of his first four seasons.