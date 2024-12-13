Fantasy Basketball
Patrick Williams

Patrick Williams News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 3:18pm

Williams (foot) will play in Friday's matchup against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Williams will return to action following a 10-game absence due to a left foot injury. The 23-year-old forward is expected to operate under a minutes restriction of 20-24 minutes, according to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. With Williams restricted, Ayo Dosunmu and Julian Phillips are candidates to pick up the slack.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls

