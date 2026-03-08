Patrick Williams News: Good to go Sunday
Williams (quadriceps) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Williams missed the last four games due to a right quadriceps strain, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. Over his last four appearances, Williams has averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 24.3 minutes per contest.
