Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 5:06pm

Williams (quadriceps) is available for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Williams missed the last four games due to a right quadriceps strain, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. Over his last four appearances, Williams has averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 24.3 minutes per contest.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
