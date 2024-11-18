Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Held in check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Williams logged seven points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 16 minutes during Sunday's 143-107 loss to the Rockets.

Sunday's game was a massive blowout, impacting the minutes of Chicago's regulars. Among the starters, Zach LaVine led the team in minutes played with 26. Williams was red hot coming into Sunday's game, so fantasy managers will simply need to chalk this up a dud and give him another chance.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now