Patrick Williams News: Held in check

Williams logged seven points (2-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 16 minutes during Sunday's 143-107 loss to the Rockets.

Sunday's game was a massive blowout, impacting the minutes of Chicago's regulars. Among the starters, Zach LaVine led the team in minutes played with 26. Williams was red hot coming into Sunday's game, so fantasy managers will simply need to chalk this up a dud and give him another chance.