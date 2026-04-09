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Patrick Williams News: Joining first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Williams is starting Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Matas Buzelis (illness) and Isaac Okoro (quadriceps) are sidelined Thursday, opening up a spot in the starting lineup for Williams. His last start dates back to Feb. 24 against Charlotte, when he finished with 11 points, two rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes of action.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
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