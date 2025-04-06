Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Leads bench in scoring in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 5:27pm

Williams provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-117 win over the Hornets.

Williams provided a nice lift off the Bulls bench in Sunday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring while swiping a team-high-tying pair of steals in a two-way performance. Williams has recorded 15 or more points in seven outings, three of which have occurred off the bench.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now