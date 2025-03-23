Patrick Williams News: Leads second unit in victory
Williams supplied 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 23 minutes during Saturday's 146-115 victory over the Lakers.
Williams led the bench during an efficient performance Saturday, recording double-digit points for just the third time over his last 10 appearances. The 23-year-old has been a mainstay with the second unit since Jan. 27, which isn't expected to change moving forward. Williams has made seven appearances following a nine-game absence due to right quadricep tendinosis, averaging 7.6 points and 2.9 rebounds across 21.3 minutes per game.
