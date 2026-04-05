Patrick Williams News: Limited output in loss
Williams ended with five points (2-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 loss to the Suns.
Williams continues to be used sparingly by the Bulls, and he remains ice cold shooting the ball. Over his last eight games, he's shooting 27.1 percent from the field for 4.3 points per contest.
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