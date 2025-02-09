Patrick Williams News: Modest production in loss

Williams chipped in eight points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 loss to Golden State.

Williams has operated off the bench for seven straight games, and while his production was strong at first, he's fallen flat the last two games. Williams' role in the rotation remains safe, but his place in the pecking order for usage seems to be slipping. He's attempted eight or fewer shots in three of his last four games.