Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Not starting versus Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Williams (thumb) won't start in Friday's game against Orlando.

Williams finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes as a starter in Thursday's 119-108 win over Washington. However, with Matas Buzelis (illness) back on the floor after missing the last three games, Williams will move back to the bench.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
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