Patrick Williams News: Posts season-high 18 points

Williams totaled 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 victory over New York.

Williams' efficient shooting helped him post a season-high 18 points during Wednesday's narrow win. While the 23-year-old forward is converting 38.2 percent of his 4.6 three-point attempts per contest this season, he is shooting just 37.4 percent from the field.