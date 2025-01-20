Fantasy Basketball
Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Scores 15 points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 20, 2025 at 11:03am

Williams contributed 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Williams reached the 15-point mark for the first time in January, and he posted a solid stat line across the board. That said, he's recorded double-digit points just three times in that span, so his fantasy upside overall isn't very high due to his role as a secondary scoring weapon in Chicago's offensive scheme.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
