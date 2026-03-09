Patrick Williams News: Sees 17 minutes in return
Williams provided five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 17 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 loss to the Kings.
Williams returned from a four-game absence and made a limited impact off the bench. As long as the Bulls are mostly healthy, Williams doesn't have much breathing room in this rotation.
