Patrick Williams News: Shifting to bench
Williams will come off the bench Thursday against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Williams started Chicago's final game before the All-Star break, which marked his third start of the season, but he'll move back to a bench role Thursday now that the starting five has returned to health. The Florida State product is averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his last five showings off the bench.
