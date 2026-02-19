Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Shifting to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Williams will come off the bench Thursday against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Williams started Chicago's final game before the All-Star break, which marked his third start of the season, but he'll move back to a bench role Thursday now that the starting five has returned to health. The Florida State product is averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in his last five showings off the bench.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 7
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
43 days ago