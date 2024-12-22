Patrick Williams News: Solid numbers in loss

Williams finished with 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Saturday's 123-98 loss to the Celtics.

It was the fifth-year forward's best performance in four games since returning from a foot injury that cost him nearly a month. Williams still has yet to live up to his pedigree as the fourth overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, but if the Bulls continue their rebuild by trading Zach LaVine and/or Nikola Vucevic, the younger big man would likely be one of the primary beneficiaries in terms of usage.