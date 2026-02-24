Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Williams is in the Bulls' starting lineup against the Hornets on Tuesday.

Williams will enter the Bulls' starting five for the fourth time this season after Jalen Smith was ruled out for Tuesday's game due to a left calf strain. Williams' last start took place Feb. 11 in a 124-105 loss to the Celtics, when he posted 12 points, six assists, three rebounds, three steals and two three-pointers (on five attempts) over 35 minutes.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
