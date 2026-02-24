Patrick Williams News: Starting Tuesday
Williams is in the Bulls' starting lineup against the Hornets on Tuesday.
Williams will enter the Bulls' starting five for the fourth time this season after Jalen Smith was ruled out for Tuesday's game due to a left calf strain. Williams' last start took place Feb. 11 in a 124-105 loss to the Celtics, when he posted 12 points, six assists, three rebounds, three steals and two three-pointers (on five attempts) over 35 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 519 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 321 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2233 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 1837 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 748 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Patrick Williams See More