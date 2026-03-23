Patrick Williams headshot

Patrick Williams News: Unproductive despite solid role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Williams finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across 19 minutes during Monday's 132-124 win over Houston.

Williams continues to do very little with his time on the floor, sitting well outside the top 300 in five games over the past two weeks, despite averaging 21.5 minutes per contest. As has been the story for much of his career, Williams can't seem to find any sort of rhythm on either end of the court. For fantasy purposes, he holds little to no value, no matter the format.

Patrick Williams
Chicago Bulls
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