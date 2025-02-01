Patty Mills Injury: Won't debut Sunday

Mills won't make his Clippers debut Sunday against the Raptors with his trade from Utah not yet finalize, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Mills was involved in a four-player deal Saturday, with Drew Eubanks also heading to Los Angeles and P.J. Tucker, Mo Bamba, a 2030 second-round pick and cash going back to Utah. Neither Mills nor Eubanks will join the team ahead of Sunday's game in Toronto, but both players could be cleared to make their Clippers debuts Tuesday versus the Lakers at the Intuit Dome. Mills averaged 15.3 minutes per game over his 17 appearances with Utah this season, but he may not be in line for a regular spot in the LA rotation.