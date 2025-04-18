Fantasy Basketball
Patty Mills headshot

Patty Mills News: Good to go against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Mills (illness) is off the Clippers' injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against the Nuggets, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Mills missed the last four games of the regular season while battling an illness, but he's recovered enough from that bout to be available for Saturday's contest. He saw sparse minutes off the bench for much of the season, but Mills brings veteran experience that the Clippers could lean on during their postseason run.

Patty Mills
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
