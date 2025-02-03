Patty Mills News: Off injury report for Tuesday
Mills is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Lakers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
After getting traded to the Clippers on Saturday and missing Sunday's game against the Raptors, Mills will be in uniform and be available to make his team debut Tuesday. However, most of Los Angeles' roster is healthy against the Lakers, so it's not a guarantee the veteran guard even sees the floor.
