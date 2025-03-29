Patty Mills News: On fire in late-game cameo

Mills posted 14 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and was charged with two fouls while playing the final 6:45 of Friday's 132-100 win over the Nets.

With the Clippers building a commanding 36-point lead after three quarters, head coach Tyronn Lue pulled most of the team's key rotation players from the game early in the fourth quarter, allowing Mills to finish the contest. The 36-year-old guard caught fire during his abbreviated time on the court, achieving a new season-high scoring total. Despite the big outing off the bench, Mills is unlikely to crack the rotation in competitive games anytime soon, as the Clippers value him mostly as a vetmainlyeader in the locker room than as an on-court contributor.