Paul George Injury: Could return later this week
Head coach Nick Nurse said that he's optimistic that George (finger) will return to the 76ers lineup by the end of the week after the veteran forward completed an on-court workout Saturday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Nurse said the same about Joel Embiid (knee), who was also able to get in some on-court work in during Saturday's practice. George missed his fourth straight game in Sunday's loss to the Celtics, and based on Nurse's comments, the 34-year-old doesn't appear likely to be available for either game of the 76ers' Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set versus the Mavericks and Heat, respectively. If George can continue to ramp up in the coming days, however, he may have a better chance at being available for Friday's game in Detroit.