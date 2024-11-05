Paul George Injury: Expected to play Wednesday
George (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers.
Despite dealing with a left knee bone bruise, George is expected to suit up against his former team Wednesday. George returned to action Tuesday against Phoenix and logged 32 minutes, so fantasy managers can expect him to handle a similar workload against the Clippers if he's officially upgraded to available.
