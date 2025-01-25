Paul George Injury: Getting MRI on left pinky finger

Head coach Nick Nurse told reporters after Saturday's 109-97 win over the Bulls that George will undergo an MRI on his left pinky finger Sunday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

George did not return to Saturday's game after jamming his left pinky finger in the second quarter, and he finished the contest with nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over nine minutes. Sunday's MRI will reveal the extent of the injury, but it puts George's availability for Tuesday's game against the Lakers in jeopardy. Justin Edwards and Ricky Council would be in line for increased playing time should George be sidelined due to his injury.