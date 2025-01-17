Paul George Injury: Iffy for Saturday
George is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pacers due to left groin tightness.
While George was initially reported as sitting out Friday's practice due to an ankle injury, his injury designation for Saturday is left groin tightness. If the star forward is unable to suit up against Indiana. Justin Edwards and Ricky Council are candidates to receive increased playing time.
