Paul George Injury: Iffy for Saturday vs. Detroit

George (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

George is questionable after a three-game absence due to a left knee bone bruise he sustained Nov. 20 against Memphis. However, the superstar is nearing a return to game action and was a full participant during Friday's practice, according to Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com. If George remains sidelined, Ricky Council will likely receive an uptick in playing time.