Paul George Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

George (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

George was originally probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder before the 76ers ultimately decided to hold him and several others out of the contest. He's day-to-day, however, along with Tyrese Maxey (hand) who is also carrying a questionable tag. George could see heavy usage if he gets the green light, as Joel Embiid (foot) is set for another absence.