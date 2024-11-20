Paul George Injury: Injures knee, won't return

George has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left knee hyperextension, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. He recorded two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes before exiting the game.

George exited the game after landing awkwardly early in the third quarter before the 76ers ruled him out for the remainder of the contest. The 34-year-old missed the first five games of the 2024-25 campaign with a bone bruise in the same knee. Per Jones, George will undergo an MRI on Thursday, when the 76ers will learn more information about the severity of the injury while also having a clearer idea on a timeline for his recovery. His potential absence could open up more minutes on the wing for Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre, Ricky Council and Jared McCain.