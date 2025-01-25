Paul George Injury: Leaves early with finger injury

George has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Bulls due to a left pinky finger injury, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

George checked out of the game with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter and was seen flexing his left hand prior to be subbed out. The 76ers will likely send him in for an X-ray and possibly an MRI before providing an updated diagnosis of his injury. George recorded nine points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes prior to departing.