Paul George Injury: Likely to play Saturday

George (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against Detroit, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.

George is expected to play the second half of this back-to-back set. The star forward is red hot, averaging 27.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 4.6 three-pointers per contest in five games since coming off his suspension.