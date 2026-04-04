Paul George Injury: Likely to play Saturday
George (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against Detroit, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.
George is expected to play the second half of this back-to-back set. The star forward is red hot, averaging 27.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 4.6 three-pointers per contest in five games since coming off his suspension.
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