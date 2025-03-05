Paul George Injury: Listed as questionable
George (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game versus Boston.
George left Tuesday's game against Minnesota after three quarters due to groin soreness, an injury that continues to linger for the forward. The questionable tag suggests that he remains day-to-day, however. If George can play through his questionable tag, he could offer more upside with Tyrese Maxey (back) set to miss another game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now