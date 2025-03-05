Fantasy Basketball
Paul George headshot

Paul George Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 1:54pm

George (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game versus Boston.

George left Tuesday's game against Minnesota after three quarters due to groin soreness, an injury that continues to linger for the forward. The questionable tag suggests that he remains day-to-day, however. If George can play through his questionable tag, he could offer more upside with Tyrese Maxey (back) set to miss another game.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
