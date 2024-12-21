Fantasy Basketball
Paul George Injury: Officially deemed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

George (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers.

Although head coach Nick Nurse said Friday that he expects George to play Saturday, the 76ers could opt to rest the star forward for precautionary reasons on the second leg of a back-to-back. If George is ultimately ruled out, Caleb Martin and Ricky Council are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
