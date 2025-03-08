Paul George Injury: Out at least two more games
George (groin) didn't participate in Saturday's practice and won't play in Philadelphia's next two outings, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
George will now miss Sunday's contest versus Utah and Monday's game versus Atlanta due to left groin soreness. Justin Edwards should continue to receive increased playing time in his absence. George's next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Toronto.
