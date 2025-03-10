Paul George Injury: Out at least two more games

George (groin) has been ruled out for the 76ers' next two games Monday in Atlanta and Wednesday in Toronto and is scheduled to be re-evaluated prior to Friday's home game versus the Pacers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

George is continuing to receive treatment on his left groin and is consulting with team physicians on his injury, which will end up keeping him out for a third and fourth consecutive game. Entering play Monday, the 22-41 76ers sit 3.5 games behind the Bulls for the final spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, so the organization may not have much incentive to rush George back to the court until he's fully healthy.