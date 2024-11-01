Fantasy Basketball
Paul George Injury: Out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

George (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

George was a full participant during Friday's practice and shootaround, including five-on-five scrimmages with the team. However, the 34-year-old will join Joel Embiid (knee) on the sideline Saturday, though both appear close to making their 2024-25 debut. George's next chance to feature will come Monday against the Suns.

