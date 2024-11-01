Paul George Injury: Out for Saturday

George (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

George was a full participant during Friday's practice and shootaround, including five-on-five scrimmages with the team. However, the 34-year-old will join Joel Embiid (knee) on the sideline Saturday, though both appear close to making their 2024-25 debut. George's next chance to feature will come Monday against the Suns.