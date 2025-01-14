Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paul George headshot

Paul George Injury: Probable for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

George (ankle) has been listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

George is trending toward playing Tuesday against Oklahoma City. The veteran forward is coming off two impressive performances, with back-to-back double-doubles for the 76ers. He dropped 25 points against the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic while crashing the glass with double-digit rebounds in both games.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now