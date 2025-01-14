Paul George Injury: Probable for Tuesday
George (ankle) has been listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
George is trending toward playing Tuesday against Oklahoma City. The veteran forward is coming off two impressive performances, with back-to-back double-doubles for the 76ers. He dropped 25 points against the New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic while crashing the glass with double-digit rebounds in both games.
