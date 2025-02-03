Paul George Injury: Puts in full practice
George (finger) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
George completed an on-court workout Saturday and then followed that up with a full practice Monday. Head coach Nick Nurse previously said Sunday that George could return to action by the end of the week, so while the veteran forward will remain out Tuesday versus the Mavericks, he could be cleared to return to action Wednesday versus the Heat or Friday at Detroit.
