Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paul George headshot

Paul George Injury: Puts in full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 5:33pm

George (finger) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

George completed an on-court workout Saturday and then followed that up with a full practice Monday. Head coach Nick Nurse previously said Sunday that George could return to action by the end of the week, so while the veteran forward will remain out Tuesday versus the Mavericks, he could be cleared to return to action Wednesday versus the Heat or Friday at Detroit.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now