Paul George Injury: Questionable for Sunday

George (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

This comes from the official injury report, so there's not many details to work with. George missed Friday's practice with an ankle issue and then was listed out for Saturday's game versus the Pacers with left groin tightness. He remains day-to-day, however, and the 76ers will need Ricky Council, Eric Gordon and Justin Edwards to soak up a lot of wing minutes if George can't give it a go.