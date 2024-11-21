Fantasy Basketball
Paul George headshot

Paul George Injury: Remains out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

George (knee) won't play in Friday's game versus the Nets.

George hyperextended his left knee against Memphis on Wednesday and is now listed as out with a left knee bone bruise. In the star forward's absence, Kelly Oubre and KJ Martin are candidates to receive increased playing time. While there is no official timetable for George's return, his next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Clippers.

Paul George
Philadelphia 76ers
